Holders Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League after Atletico scored three goals in extra time for a shock 3-2 victory at Anfield that sent them through 4-2 on aggregate.

And Klopp says the lost "doesn't feel right" and was unhappy with the manner in which Atletico secured the victory.

"I am completely happy with the performance. It's so difficult to play a side like this," Klopp told BT Sport post-match.

"I don't understand with the quality they have the football they play. They could play proper football but they stand deep and have counter-attacks.

"We accept it, of course, but it doesn't feel right tonight.

"I realise I am a really bad loser, especially when the boys put such an effort in against world-class players on the other side who defend with two rows of four.

" We know in the past two years we had some lucky moments in the Champions League - you have to to reach two finals - but today everything was against us in the decisive moments. "

Liverpool have now lost four of their last six matches in all competitions, but hold a 25-point gap lead at the top of the Premier League table.