Getty Images
Liverpool face Napoli again, European giants drawn together
Champions League holders Liverpool have been drawn to play Napoli once more in the group stages, while a host of European giants were placed together in the draw in Monaco.
2018/19 runners-up Tottenham will face Bayern Munich in Group B, as well as Olympiacos and Crzena Zvezda.
Eyecatchingly, PSG and Real Madrid are both in Group A, Atletico face their nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in Group D and Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan have been drawn together in a tough-looking Group F.
Europa League winners Chelsea will play against last season's semi-finalists Ajax in Group H, as well as Valencia and Lille.
The first round of matches will take place on the 17/18 September, with the last games of the groups to be played on 10/11 December.
Groups in full:
Group A
PSG, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray
Group B
Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Olympiacos, Crvena Zvezda
Group C
Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta
Group D
Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow
Group E
Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, Genk
Group F
Barcelona, Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Prague
Group G
Zenit, Benfica, Lyon, Leipzig
Group H
Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille