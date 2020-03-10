The European champions trail the Spanish side 1-0 from the first leg, where Klopp was forced to withdraw Sadio Mane as the Atleti players attempted to get him a second yellow card.

Klopp is expecting Diego Simeone's men to employ similar tactics in Wednesday's return leg but is hoping the officials on the night stand up to it.

Video - Real Madrid’s two-man shortlist to replace Zidane – Euro Papers 01:24

“In a similar situation in the second game I probably wouldn’t do the same, but in the first game it is not over in that moment. We are 1-0 down, yes, but with 10 players you have much less of a chance to fight back," he is quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“You always need a referee who is aware of situations like this, we cannot do it by ourselves. Sadio did nothing wrong, absolutely nothing, and I still thought in the next situation it will be like this [a second yellow card].

"But if it was always that easy for you to get out the best player of the opponent then there is something wrong with the game. If the player does nothing wrong but it’s still possible – wow!

"Everyone runs against his elbow or whatever – that should not happen. We expect a really ‘experienced’ performance from Atletico, let me say that. In all different departments experienced, but we have to deal with that."