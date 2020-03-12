City and Real were due to face off next Tuesday in the second leg of their last 16 clash in the Champions League with the English side holding a 2-1 lead.

However after the entire Real Madrid sports club went into self-isolation following one of the basketball players testing positive for COVID-19 the game has now been postponed.

UEFA then confirmed that as well as the game at the Etihad the match between Juventus and Lyon would also be postponed after the Italian club went into self-isolation.

MANCHESTER CITY STATEMENT IN FULL

Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League fixture at home to Real Madrid has been postponed.

The decision to postpone Tuesday’s game was made in conjunction with UEFA and follows confirmation that players from Real Madrid will self-isolate for fifteen days, after it emerged that a player from the club’s basketball team tested positive for COVID-19.

The Club sends it best wishes to the players and staff at Real Madrid’s football and basketball teams.

Further information regarding the rescheduled date and related ticketing information will follow in due course.