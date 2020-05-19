Football
Champions League

Manchester City's appeal against UEFA ban set for early June

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Manchester City’s appeal against their exclusion from UEFA competitions due to Financial Fair Play breaches will be held between June 8 and 10, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have announced.

Manchester City were banned from the Champions League for two seasons and fined €30 million by UEFA in February.

Champions League

European season will finish in August, says UEFA president

17/05/2020 AT 10:28

City were hit with the ban after an independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) took the decision, explaining that City had been found guilty of "serious breaches" of FFP.

The Premier League champions said at the time that they were "disappointed but not surprised" by the ban and stated their intention to appeal.

The date for that appeal has now been set, but CAS added that “due to the travel restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, some hearings may be conducted by video conference.”

'Disappointed but not surprised' - Manchester City's response at the time

A general view of Etihad Stadium ahead of the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium

Image credit: Getty Images

"Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber. The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.

"In December 2018, the UEFA Chief Investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City, before any investigation had even begun. The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked UEFA process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver. The Club has formally complained to the UEFA Disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling.

"Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity."

Champions League

Bayern players overruled Guardiola in 4-0 Real Madrid humbling, says assistant

13/05/2020 AT 07:37
Champions League

Man City 'ready' for Champions League ban appeal - Paper Round

09/05/2020 AT 21:25
Related Topics
FootballChampions League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Sports Minister says Serie A restart depends on contagion curve

22 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Premier League confirms six positive cases of COVID-19 after testing

25 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

'I didn't give a f**k about playing' - Song says money was motivation behind Barca move

28 MINUTES AGO
Football

Premier League confirms six positive cases of COVID-19 after testing

36 MINUTES AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Leverkusen rout Bremen as Havertz hits brace

00:01:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Rondos are back as Barca return to group trainings

00:00:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Hazard admits fitness lacking but Belgian 'very happy' to be back training

00:00:50
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

YESTERDAY AT 06:43
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Football

Football news latest - Adams slams Arsenal desire

06/12/2019 AT 18:23
Northern Ireland Open

O'Sullivan storms into semis after thrashing Murphy

15/11/2019 AT 21:31
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

17/05/2020 AT 10:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
World Cup Qualification UEFA

Belgium's Meunier joins Hazard on sidelines

24/03/2017 AT 14:44
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleEuropean season will finish in August, says UEFA president
Next articleNot players' job to help fellow professionals - Berrettini