Manchester City’s appeal against their exclusion from UEFA competitions due to Financial Fair Play breaches will be held between June 8 and 10, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have announced.

Manchester City were banned from the Champions League for two seasons and fined €30 million by UEFA in February.

City were hit with the ban after an independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) took the decision, explaining that City had been found guilty of "serious breaches" of FFP.

The Premier League champions said at the time that they were "disappointed but not surprised" by the ban and stated their intention to appeal.

The date for that appeal has now been set, but CAS added that “due to the travel restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, some hearings may be conducted by video conference.”

"Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber. The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.

"In December 2018, the UEFA Chief Investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City, before any investigation had even begun. The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked UEFA process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver. The Club has formally complained to the UEFA Disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling.

"Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity."

