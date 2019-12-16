Getty Images
City draw Real Madrid in last 16, Liverpool meet Atletico, Chelsea get Bayern
Manchester City will face 13-time winners Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, while Liverpool return to the scene of their 2019 triumph when they meet Atletico Madrid.
Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp can feel aggrieved at the draw having won their respective groups, with the Madrid clubs finishing second. Liverpool beat Tottenham to win the Champions League at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano in June.
Chelsea will meet Bayern Munich, who they beat to win the 2012 title, and Spurs drew Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.
PSG boss Thomas Tuchel faces former club Borussia Dortmund after they drew the French champions, while Barcelona play Napoli.
Juventus’ tie with Lyon and Atalanta’s meeting with Valencia complete the draw.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LAST 16 DRAW
- Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain
- Real Madrid v Manchester City
- Atalanta v Valencia
- Atletico Madrid v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Bayern Munich
- Lyon v Juventus
- Tottenham v RB Leipzig
- Napoli v Barcelona
