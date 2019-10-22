Pep Guardiola's side surprisingly fell behind to the Italians but ran out comfortable victors, with the England attacker netting an 11-minute hat-trick in the second half.

However, he was left dwelling opportunities he had to extend his tally for the night.

"I should have had four," he told BT Sport after the match.

"They put me through and I was looking to put one on a plate for Riyad Mahrez. But I went through and should have finished it.

"It was difficult with them going man for man, it was tough to get space. But we had to stay patient, wait for a chance and take them when they came."

Guardiola himself was delighted with how his team performed and singled Sterling out for special praise, despite his miss.

"It was a really good result. The way they played created that. It was man to man all over the stadium, it was not comfortable, we're not used to playing against these teams.

"It was no surprise Atalanta finished third last season in Italy and even this season, they're playing well. The way they play, we knew that they would create chances, so it's an incredible result. It's three more points. One more win and we'll be in the next stage.

"Raheem Sterling was brilliant. He could have scored one more. Not just with the ball, without the ball, he helps us a lot."