City said the Belgian had suffered the injury against Everton in the Premier League at the weekend.

"The extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the Club’s medical staff," they added.

De Bruyne has been a key player for the Premier League champions, registering nine assists in nine games in all competitions.

He has featured in all of City's league games this season but was substituted towards the end of Saturday's 3-1 away win at Goodison Park and missed training on Monday.

City are second in their Champions League group after the opening 3-0 win in Ukraine against Shakhtar Donetsk.