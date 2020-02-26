"We tried to come here to win the game and we did," he told television reporters immediately following their 2-1 victory. "This is just the first part. If one team can overcome this situation, it's this club.

"When we were better, we conceded a goal. When they were better, we scored a goal. That's football.

"I remember the quarter-final a few seasons ago at Anfield when we played incredibly well and they scored all their shots on target."

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Bernabeu on February 26, 2020 in Madrid, SpainGetty Images

He was quick to reiterate that it was only the first leg - and they still had a match to prepare for this weekend, when they face Aston Villa at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final.

" This is the first step. It's not over. We can enjoy the moment. "

"On Sunday we have a final. We'll keep going in the Premier League and prepare for the second game against Real Madrid."