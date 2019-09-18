Angel Di María hit a first-half brace as Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Madrid 3-0 at Parc des Princes in their Champions League Group A opener.

The defeat leaves Madrid bottom of Group A after Galatasaray and Club Brugge played out a goalless draw in the early game at the Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges.

PSG were without Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, so it was left to former Madrid man Di Maria to capitalise on hesitant defending to poke past Thibaut Courtois with just 14 minutes on the clock, and the Argentine produced a second just past the half hour mark, firing past the Belgian from outside the box to put added gloss on an already polished first-half performace.

Gareth Bale had a fine effort ruled out for handball but just a one-goal deficit at the interval would have flattered a laboured Real side.

PSG held their visitors at arm’s length for the lion’s share of the second half and added a third in stoppage time when Thomas Meunier exchanged a one-two with fellow full-back Juan Bernat inside the Madrid box before slotting home.

