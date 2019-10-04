Courtois – who has come under fire with his performances for the Spanish giants – was substituted at half-time in the 2-2 draw in the Champions League group game against Club Brugge in midweek.

Thibaut Courtois came off against Club Brugge at half-timeGetty Images

Real confirmed that Courtois was in fact sick and couldn’t continue.

And they also made clear that he has never had any anxiety issues.

A statement read: “In relation to certain information about our player Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid wants to state the following:



1. That our player has never been diagnosed with an alleged anxiety picture and therefore, that information is absolutely false.



2. That Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed and treated for acute gastroenteritis with dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, which made it impossible to end last Tuesday's game against Bruges.



3. The player currently responds favorably to the treatment.”

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action at home to Granada tomorrow.