Le Buzz

Blues boss Frank Lampard's assistant, Morris, would normally barely get noticed on his seat in the dugout, but he stole the show on Wednesday evening, along with the referee.

Ovidiu Hategan, who was officiating the Group H match, seemingly took great delight in insisting that the Chelsea assistant stand up from his seat - much to the Chelsea bench's bewilderment.

Eventually, a very reluctant Morris got up from his seat, only to be extravagantly shown the yellow card with much panache.

Superb...

It was a very amusing incident, and one even Morris may enjoy looking back on it given Chelsea's stunning result with Michy Batshuayi's goal separating the sides.