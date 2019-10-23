Getty Images
Referee makes Chelsea's Morris stand up so he can book him
Until the 86th minute of Chelsea's Champions League clash at Ajax there was very little to note in the way of drama or entertainment - well, except one incident with Jody Morris.
Blues boss Frank Lampard's assistant, Morris, would normally barely get noticed on his seat in the dugout, but he stole the show on Wednesday evening, along with the referee.
Ovidiu Hategan, who was officiating the Group H match, seemingly took great delight in insisting that the Chelsea assistant stand up from his seat - much to the Chelsea bench's bewilderment.
Eventually, a very reluctant Morris got up from his seat, only to be extravagantly shown the yellow card with much panache.
Superb...
It was a very amusing incident, and one even Morris may enjoy looking back on it given Chelsea's stunning result with Michy Batshuayi's goal separating the sides.