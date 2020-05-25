On the day Liverpool were reminiscing about the 'Miracle of Istanbul' 15 years on, there was renewed appreciation for Kaka’s assist, which had seemingly put AC Milan out of sight...

May 25, 2005 saw Liverpool recover from 3-0 down at half-time to beat AC Milan on penalties, and past Reds players have been toasting that remarkable win 15 years on.

Jamie Carragher and Xabi Alosno watched the match back together for LFC TV, remembering the incredible moments including Jerzy Dudek’s point-blank save from Andriy Shevchenko, and Alonso’s own penalty miss before he made it 3-3 when scoring the rebound.

A look back on that match also saw Kaka and Hernan Crespo trending on Monday, highlighting the former’s incredible assist for Crespo make it 3-0.

It was a touch of class from Kaka, who turned Steven Gerrard before playing an inch-perfect pass for Crespo, who casually dinked the ball over Dudek in the 44th minute.

Of course, the rest is history, but the Brazilian's assist just gets better with time...

