Football
Champions League

Forgotten in defeat: Remembering Kaka’s incredible assist for Crespo in 2005

Kaka, AC Milan 2005

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
an hour ago | Updated a few seconds ago
@MichaelHincks

On the day Liverpool were reminiscing about the 'Miracle of Istanbul' 15 years on, there was renewed appreciation for Kaka’s assist, which had seemingly put AC Milan out of sight...

May 25, 2005 saw Liverpool recover from 3-0 down at half-time to beat AC Milan on penalties, and past Reds players have been toasting that remarkable win 15 years on.

  • Alonso, Carragher look back on Liverpool’s Istanbul miracle in 2005
Tottenham set to be hit by crippling stadium debt - Paper Round

23/05/2020 AT 08:07

Jamie Carragher and Xabi Alosno watched the match back together for LFC TV, remembering the incredible moments including Jerzy Dudek’s point-blank save from Andriy Shevchenko, and Alonso’s own penalty miss before he made it 3-3 when scoring the rebound.

A look back on that match also saw Kaka and Hernan Crespo trending on Monday, highlighting the former’s incredible assist for Crespo make it 3-0.

It was a touch of class from Kaka, who turned Steven Gerrard before playing an inch-perfect pass for Crespo, who casually dinked the ball over Dudek in the 44th minute.

Of course, the rest is history, but the Brazilian's assist just gets better with time...

Barca 2009? Ajax 1995? - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The fourth topic is: Who is the greatest European champion ever?

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a series of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

Click here to vote

Former Manchester United player Stam named head coach of Cincinnati

21/05/2020 AT 17:57
Liverpool's Henderson praises safety protocols in place for training

21/05/2020 AT 17:38
