Former England captain Ferdinand left Leeds to join Manchester United in 2002, and his 12-year spell at Old Trafford saw him win six Premier League titles and one Champions League.

Kane is yet to win silverware at Spurs, with the club trophyless since winning the League Cup in 2008, while they lost the Champions League final to Liverpool in June.

And having endured near-misses with Leeds, Ferdinand said the same appears to be the case for Kane.

"It leads me to look at Harry Kane. What are you in the game for? Are you in the game to be a one club man or to win trophies?” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

" Do Spurs look like a team capable of winning trophies? I don't think so. They were a better team a couple of years ago. "

"Leeds is a similar example, I was maybe a year or two younger but I was in a team at a Champions League semi-final, nearly won the league, but I thought I had the opportunity to go.

"I made a very quick decision to go and win trophies.

"Harry Kane is probably thinking about it and having those questions. They need answering soon.

"He's 26 and you only have a small window of opportunity, they come and go very quickly."