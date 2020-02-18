An early goal from Saul Niguez was enough to win a compelling, engrossing, intense game of football that was everything the Champions League knockout stages should be. The second leg will be an absolute belter, the only shame that it kicks off in three weeks' time, not immediately.

Inspired by a bouncing Wanda Metropolitano, itself inspired by a bouncing Diego Simeone, Atletico started the game quickly and shoddy defending from Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold eventually handed them a corner, swung into the box by Koke. There, the ball clipped the unwitting Fabinho, and pitched goalwards, Saul slotting home from close range.

Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez (R) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League, round of 16, first leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in MGetty Images

Gradually, Liverpool asserted themselves, but despite enjoying the larger share of possession, they could create any scoring opportunities. Atleti, meanwhile, looked dangerous on the break, and Alvaro Morata ought to have doubled their advantage but scuffed a shot into Alisson Becker's ankle.

Both sides improved in the second half, Liverpool looking sharper and Atleti creating the best chance once again; ever creative, this time Morata slipped at the crucial moment.

So to Anfield, with both sides confident of doing the necessary; Liverpool will expect to play better, Atleti will expect to score, and everyone else will expect something serious.

TALKING POINT

Liverpool are still too dry in midfield. Jurgen Klopp knows Liverpool lack creativity in midfield; he tried to sign Nabil Fekir the summer before last - had the deal gone through, the likelihood is that Liverpool would have won the title - and now he has Takumi Minamino. But he opted for his old firm of Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum, and sure enough, against a well-drilled defence, his team lacked guile and craft. Will Klopp gamble on Minamino or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Anfield?

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures during the UEFA Champions League, round of 16, first leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on February 18, 2020.Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Renan Lodi (Atletico) All four members of the Atletico defence were colossal, but Lodi was especially so, and sprightly going forward too.

Renan Lodi of Atletico Madrid celebrates art full time during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Atletico de Madrid: Oblak 6, Vrsaljko 6, Savic 8, Felipe 8, Lodi 8, Koke 7, Saul 7, Thomas 7, Lemar 6, Morata 5, Correa 6. Subs: Llorente 5, Vitolo 6, Diego Costa 6.

Liverpool: Alisson 6, Alexander-Arnold 5, Van Dijk 5, Gomez 6, Robertson 7, Fabinho 6, Henderson 6, Wijnaldum 5, Salah 5, Firmino 5, Mane 5. Subs: Origi 5, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Milner 6.

KEY MOMENTS

4’ - GOAL! Atletico 1-0 Liverpool (Saul) Koke's corner is a good one, swung out right into the heart of the box where it hits Fabinho's foot and bounces behind him ... and there's Saul, right of centre, alone and palely loitering! From four yards, he lifts over Alisson into the far corner, and here we go! What a roar that is!



26’ - Van Dijk gets caught under a high ball, and on the left side of the box, Morata is in! He decides to step inside to finish on his right foot, a manouevre he executes well, but then scuffs his finish - of course he does - and the ball clips Alisson's ankle and flies to safety. That was a colossal, monumental opportunity - the kind that you can always rely on Morata to ruin.



36’ - Aaaargggh! Mane picks his way through and past a challenge down the left side of the box and the ball breaks to Firmino, who pokes for Salah! He's in front of goal, 15 yards out, and we've seen this so many times before! But this is Atleti, and Felipe somehow detatches head and shoulders to get his brow in the road, sending the ball behind for a corner which comes to nowt. That looked a lot like the equaliser, but here we are!

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid, SpainGetty Images

53’ - WHAT A CHANCE! Gomez swings out a gorgeous cross and Salah is right there! He connects well too, but can only direct his header wide of the near post!



68’ - Savic drives a fine ball out to Lodi down the left, and he cuts back ... Morata is ther to sweep home! AND HE SLIPS! OF COURSE HE DOES!



73’ - Liverpool tip and tap down the right before Origi crosses; the ball's at an awkward knee-height but Henderson does well to get his foot up to it, leaping to use the pace already on and deflect a shot goalwards ... which spins just wide.

KEY STATS

Only Antoine Griezmann, with six, has more goals in the Champions League knockouts that Saul, who has five.

Diego Simeone has never lost a home Champions League knockout tie.