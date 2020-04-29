Football
Champions League

Season re-start possible despite Dutch and French moves, says UEFA

Premier League

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

UEFA's chief medical official says it is "definitely possible" to plan a restart of European football leagues despite the Dutch and French ending their seasons and Italy's sports minister raising the prospect of a similar fate for Serie A.

The comments from UEFA's Tim Meyer contrast with FIFA’s medical committee chairman Michel D’Hooghe who on Tuesday said football should not be played until at least September to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Champions League

UEFA urges leagues to play out season after coronavirus suspensions

23/04/2020 AT 14:34

Meyer, who is chairman of the Medical Committee at European soccer's governing body, said on Wednesday that provided the right steps were taken, the game could plan a resumption of the current season.

Play Icon
WATCH

Leipzig star 'open to everything' as Tottenham linked - Euro Papers

00:01:19

“In discussing any return to playing competitive, elite level football, the health of the players, all those involved in potential games and the public at large is of paramount importance," said the German.

“All football organisations which are planning the restart of their competitions will produce comprehensive protocols dictating sanitary and operational conditions ensuring that the health of those involved in the games is protected and the integrity of public policy is preserved.

“Under these conditions and in full respect of local legislation, it is definitely possible to plan the restart of competitions suspended during the 2019/20 season," added Meyer, who also chairs the newly-established UEFA medical sub-group which is examining health issues surrounding a return to football.

The Dutch league has cancelled the season and on Tuesday French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said professional soccer and other league sports will not be allowed to return before September.

Champions League

The Warm-Up: UEFA has big plans for the summer

23/04/2020 AT 07:04
Champions League

Champions League and Europa League set for August completion

23/04/2020 AT 06:57
Related Topics
FootballChampions League
