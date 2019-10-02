Tony Pulis was the West Brom manager when he brought in Gnabry on loan from Arsenal in the 2015-16 season.

However, Gnabry struggled during his time at the Baggies, playing just 12 minutes of Premier League football and making a further two starts in the League Cup before returning to Arsenal.

Pulis admitted fitness was a huge problem for Gnabry, who went on to join Werder Bremen before breaking into Bayern Munich’s side after a spell with Hoffenheim.

"I'm amazed. We had him at West Brom, we took him on loan and we could never get him fit. He got taken off in an under-21 game," Pulis told Sky Sports.

"He went back to Arsenal and they sold him on. He was a good kid... didn't mind him at all. He's fulfilled his potential. You can knock me over with a feather.

" Having worked with him at West Brom and seeing him there to what he's done is just absolutely amazing. When people show what they can really do... really knuckle down and become so good, as he's done, it's absolutely fantastic. "

After the match, Gnabry said: "We delivered a great performance, always pushing, never stopped. There comes also such a result.

"It was a great evening for us. I've been waiting for my first Champions League goal for a long time and I would not have dreamed of shooting four straight away."