Manchester City returned to winning ways with a 3-0 Champions League victory against Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

Pep Guardiola elected to partner Fernandinho with Nicolas Otamendi in light of the recent injuries to John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, and brought Riyad Mahrez back to the starting line-up.

City pressed from the off, and while Shakhtar were not toothless, it was no surprise when the away side took the lead through the Algerian with a tap-in. Ilkay Gundogan made it two as City ruthlessly exploited a defensive mistake before the end of the first half.

In the second half, Raheem Sterling hit the post after good work from Gundogan, but both sides seemed content to let the game play out for a routine defeat until Gabriel Jesus grabbed a third on the counter.

After the loss to Norwich City at the weekend, City find themselves back in form, and are in second place in their group.