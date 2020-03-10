Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League as RB Leipzig's 3-0 win at the Red Bull Arena confirmed a 4-0 aggregate victory over last season's finalists.

Tottenham had a mountain to climb after a 1-0 home reverse in the first leg, but their hopes of a famous comeback which would have evoked memories of their run 12 months ago were soon snuffed out by an early Marcel Sabitzer double, with Emil Forsberg confirming the result late on.

Despite needing at least one goal to advance - and soon that number was three - Tottenham rarely threatened going forward and their second-half display resembled a damage-limitation exercise.

Sabitzer's first goal came after 10 minutes, firing past Hugo Lloris from the edge of the box when the goalkeeper perhaps should have kept the shot out, given he got a hand to the bobbling ball, but his second was a lovely goal. Running from deep, he met Angelino's cross with a glancing header and left the away side with a mountain to climb.

Tottenham were out very early for the second half, but there were few signs to suggest a comeback was possible. Leipzig were dangerous on the break throughout the match and substitute Forsberg put the cherry on top of one of the biggest wins in the club's history with his first touch.

As for Tottenham, their miserable campaign continues. Seven points and four places off the top four in the league, their last change of salvaging something from the season with a cup run is over.

TALKING POINT

Mourinho looks like a man without out a plan as Tottenham’s season comes crashing down.

A solid defence was always the staple of a Jose Mourinho side. If nothing else, you know they would be decent at the back and make it hard for teams to beat them - but at Tottenham that simply hasn’t been the case. They have conceded 38 goals in his 26 games in charge and looked vulnerable throughout tonight. Despite having three centre-halves on the pitch, they were always susceptible to the counter, and things were even worse in possession as Spurs rarely looked to have a coherent plan of how they wanted to attack. It’s not good enough for Mourinho to moan about injuries as if no other team has them or publicly savage the club’s record signing when the team he’s putting out on the pitch looks so shorn of a plan. Tottenham needed a rebuild when he arrived, but they need an even bigger one now.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig). Who else? He took his goals well - especially the second - and was part of a midfield unit that completely bossed Tottenham’s. He got forward well and found the space between the Tottenham lines without leaving his own back line vulnerable. Angelino was also excellent and a real menace down the left, it must be said.

KEY MOMENTS

10’ - GOAL! Leipzig 1-0 Tottenham (Sabitzer). After the hosts break, Werner sees his shot blocked but the ricochet is moved on to Sabitzer, not far outside the area, and his low shot beats Lloris - who got a touch - and nestles into the corner.

21’ - GOAL! Leipzig 2-0 Tottenham (Sabitzer). Angelino finds joy coming forward on the left once again, his cross is met with a glorious glancing header from Sabitzer and Lloris cannot keep the ball out at his near post. A smart goal and Spurs have a mountain to climb now.

45’ - SAVE! After something of a scramble in the box, Dier's clearance is blocked by Schick and looks to be going in - but Lloris claws the ball away from danger.

74’ - PENALTY APPEAL! Moura breezes past his man on the left and cuts the ball back for Alli, who has a promising chance but can't divert the ball towards the far corner, where it would have been harder to save. Alli was caught after he shot - and the defender got none of the ball - but the referee isn't interested in awarding a penalty.

84’ - CHANCE! Upamecano surges forward again, plays the ball to Haidara and almost gets on the end of the return pass, but Lloris is out quickly to quash the danger.

87’ - GOAL! Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham (Forsberg). Angelino runs past Aurier, his cross causes a goalmouth scramble and the ball drops to Forsberg, who scores with his first touch! That will be the end of that.

Leipzig celebrate another goalGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Leipzig: Gulacsi 6, Mukiele 6, Klostermann 7, Upamecano 7, Halstenberg 6, Angelino 8, Laimer 7, Sabitzer 8, Nkunku 6, Schick 6, Werner 7. Subs: Adams 6, Haidara 6, Forsberg 7.

Tottenham: Lloris 5, Aurier 6, Alderweireld 5, Dier 6, Tanganga 5, Sessegnon 5, Winks 5, Lo Celso 5, Lamela 5, Moura 5, Dele 5. Subs: Fernandes 5, Fagan-Walcott n/a.

KEY STATS