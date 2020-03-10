TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Jose promises Spurs will dare and do in Leipzig

“I read it every day because it’s written everywhere,” Jose Mourinho said ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League second-leg against RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening. “You know more or less my principles, my philosophy, what I love and hate. I feel connection with ‘To Dare Is To Do’. Tomorrow is a time to give everything. We win or we leave everything we have on that pitch.”

Tottenham’s motto is usually just something that you see on their badge or is read out in a sonorous voice over the PA before their games, but apparently Jose is going to use it as some sort of rallying cry as they try to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Fair enough, at least he’s making some positive noises as opposed to every other thing that has seemed to pass his lips over the last few weeks. But the problem here is that it’s quite difficult to inspire your players to go all-out, gung-ho and leave it all out on the field, Any Given Sunday style, when for the last half dozen or so games they’ve been conservative to the point of cowardice, hiding behind their attacking injuries as an excuse for a complete lack of ambition.

Perhaps if Spurs had played with a little more fortitude in the first-leg, when they were up against a Leipzig side without their three first-choice centre-backs, then this sort of Hail Mary approach wouldn’t be required. Maybe they will pull something out of the bag, but you wouldn’t be entirely optimistic about it.

Video - 'We have nothing to lose' - Mourinho on Leipzig second leg 01:47

Everything is cancelled, stay indoors

Well, not exactly. But while football is a relatively minor thing when it comes to coronavirus, it really is starting to bite now. The Champions League games between PSG v Dortmund and Valencia v Atalanta will both be held behind closed doors, and it was announced on Monday that all football – all domestic sport, and basically any sort of gathering in fact – will be suspended in Italy until April 3 as the authorities try to get this thing under control.

As things stand everything is going ahead as planned in Germany, and on Monday it was decided that things aren’t quite serious enough yet to take more stringent measures in England, but it surely won’t be long now. Prepare yourself for a weird few weeks, sports-wise.

Is that it for Aston Villa?

Sometimes there are games when you can just feel a team is going down, and there were strong vibes along those lines during Aston Villa’s 4-0 shoeing by Leicester City on Monday night. Whether it was the ponderous midfield, the one-man attack or the sight of Pepe Reina – the very expensive quite literal safe pair of hands they bought in January to make sure they were nice and secure at the back – ending up 40 yards from his own goal as Harvey Barnes ran in Leicester’s first…well, it wasn’t great.

Leicester managed another three, with the added bonus of Villa’s incompetence allowing Jamie Vardy to smash his way back into form as he helped himself to a couple, and perhaps set the Leicester ship right as they look to qualify for the Champions League.

“Disappointed is an understatement,” said a disconsolate Dean Smith afterwards, for whom you feel a huge amount of sympathy having taken his boyhood team into the top flight. “We’ve made a big mistake for their first goal and we are getting punished massively for that at the moment. It was a tough last 15 minutes.”

Villa are only two points from safety with a game in hand, but they still have to play Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Sheffield United. You wouldn’t fancy them to get much from those, especially on this evidence.

IN OTHER NEWS

When you’re young, you have time to waste. And if you’re going to waste it, you might as well waste it like this. Hats off, kids, for the Alan Smith impression, but also making DJ Khaled No.1 was a particularly nice touch.

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero: Sven Goran Eriksson

Here’s Sven, the old rascal, still absolutely convinced that Gerrard and Lampard are the perfect midfield pairing and yes, that is Pavel Nedved at right-back. “I just couldn’t leave him out,” said Sven. He absolutely doesn’t care, and absolutely fair play.

Zeroes: Charlton

A couple of months ago Charlton were taken over, and it seemed like their world would be well again, free from the oppressive yoke of Roland Duchatelet. But we awake this morning to news that one of the financial backers of that takeover has alleged that the executive chairman Matt Southall had essentially been misusing club funds, and that Southall had issued the above statement. If there is a god up there please, we beg of you, just let Charlton be a normal club for a little while.

HAT TIP

" What, exactly, is going to happen when a principled, leftist, no-nonsense ideologue collides with the least principled, most materialistic league on earth? What happens, in short, when you fling this most human of managers into the nonsense machine? Naturally, there’s an element of false opposition to the question. After all, the Premier League is a multiplex, and there are few more box-office managers in the world than Bielsa: a method actor in football’s theatre of the absurd "

Marcelo Bielsa is coming. Jonathan Liew wonders what will happen next, in the Guardian.

RETRO CORNER

On this day in 2001, Roy Essandoh scores the goal that will ultimately mean for the rest of his life he will be greeted by what we’ll call ‘a certain type of person’ saying “What…the Roy Essandoh?”

COMING UP

The Chaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaampions! Yessir, here we are, the pointy end of the tournament. Well, not the really pointy end, but nearly the pointy end. If the Champions League is a Black & Decker screwdriver, we’re probably about three-quarters of the way up the shaft, getting towards the actual pointy end. Anyway, it’s the second leg of two ties, as Valencia and Atalanta look to repeat that absolutely tonto first game which ended 4-1 to the Italians, while the eternal sadness of Tottenham Hotspur look to overturn a 1-0 deficit to RB Leipzig, with the stirring, Churchillian encouragement of Jose Mourinho ringing in their ears.

And you know what, your pal Ben Snowball will be here tomorrow to help make sense of it all.