Barca continue to dominate Spanish football with four of the last five La Liga titles but have not won the Champions League since 2015.

The Blaugrana's heyday came between 2006 and 2011, when they won top European honours three times, beating Arsenal and then Manchester United twice in the final.

Materazzi won the Champions League in 2010, in between two Barca triumphs, but believes this generation of stars - Lionel Messi aside - are nowhere near the level the team were 10 years ago.

"Barcelona are always strong, but they don't scare their opponents anymore," said Materazzi.

"They're not the team of 2010, that will never come back.

"Now they have three or four phenomenons on the pitch.

"Back then there were 10 and an alien named [Lionel] Messi."

Lionel Messi may miss out for Barcelona tonight due to injuryGetty Images

But if he is not able to play, Materazzi reckons the Serie A leaders have a genuine chance of picking up all three points.

"Firstly, they have to keep a clean sheet," Materazzi added.

"Barcelona have doubts because Messi is still unfit.

"We'll see what happens and if he plays.

"I'll be disappointed for football if not, but it'll be good for Inter because he is everything.

"It's impossible [to stop him].

"You have to hope he has a bad day.

"[Inter] concede very few goals.

"Everyone is well organised behind the ball and they're very difficult to play against."