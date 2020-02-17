Liverpool return to the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, scene of June’s Champions League triumph over Tottenham Hotspur, unbeaten in the Premier League after 26 games.

Atletico, meanwhile, have endured a stuttering season in La Liga, where they sit fourth and are locked in a battle to qualify for next season’s competition.

“I remember Klopp’s (Borussia) Dortmund, who are similar to Liverpool. They have that competitiveness, but the players they have mean they play in a different way," said Simeone.

“We’ve always spoken about great sides throughout time and this Liverpool side will go down in history. I really like this Liverpool team because they’re direct but they can change the way they play too and I admire that."

Atletico come into the match after a 2-2 draw at Valencia on Friday, while Liverpool won 1-0 at Norwich City on Saturday.

"We’re facing a great side with a different kind of coach (to Valencia), which plays on the counter, with excellent positioning throughout and has managed to develop each year he’s been at the club," said Simeone.

"Despite losing (Brazil playmaker Philippe) Coutinho (to Barcelona in 2018), the side got stronger and that says a great deal about the club and the players who play for them."

Klopp was similarly generous in his praise of Simeone's Atletico, hailing their efficiency as a team after their 2014 La Liga title and subsequent near misses in the Champions League.

“This is one of the most difficult fixtures in the life of a football player,” Klopp told a news conference.

“They are a really well organised, well oiled machine who are amazing at squeezing results. They are in a transition period, that's normal, but they are fighting with all they have. It's really difficult.

“They’re a results machine. They have speed, aggression and a clear philosophy. I know we are in the country of tiki-taka, but I admire things like that. For me, it's all fine.

“If there's one team where you have to be at your absolute best, it's against Atletico. They give you absolutely no presents. If you work as hard as possible, you have a chance. If you don't do that, you have no chance. There's a reason they were in so many European finals.”