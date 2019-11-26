Neymar stayed at PSG following a summer which saw him heavily linked with both Real Madrid and a return to Barcelona.

The Brazil international has missed much of the campaign due to injury, but is set to feature against Real in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

And with Neymar having reportedly offered to pay some money to force through a move in the summer, Tuchel admitted the forward is “difficult” to work with.

"It's not easy to manage him at all!" Tuchel told France Info.

"He has a big, big heart, but, unfortunately, he does not always show that he is a generous, reliable boy.

" Sometimes it is provocative and it's very bad because it's not necessary. "

Thomas Tuchel and NeymarGetty Images

"Yes, yes, I tell him that. We laugh a lot together and I always try to tell the truth. He accepts it, but it's difficult.

"Ney is provocative when he feels that something is wrong, but he isn't when he is calm."