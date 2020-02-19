Tottenham Hotspur were outclassed for much of the Champions League last 16 first leg against RB Leipzig and were lucky to come away with a deficit of just a solitary goal, from Timo Werner's penalty.

Ben Davies brought down Konrad Laimer two minutes before the hour mark and Werner drilled the spot kick low and hard beyond the outstretched right arm of Hugo Lloris.

As early as the second minute Leipzig could have taken the lead when Angelino saw his effort deflected off Lloris' legs onto the post.

Hugo Lloris - Tottenham HostpurGetty Images

Patrik Schick had a number of chances, including heading wide a corner in the first half and, five minutes after his side had taken the lead, a gilt-edged chance ten yards out which he gave Lloris enough of a chance to parry away.

Werner also had a great chance in the first half, when Angelino squeezed a ball through to him in the left hand side of the penalty area, but he poked the ball straight at Lloris.

The game completely turned in the last 20 minutes though with Tottenham forcing the visitors back and Giovanni Lo Celso was close to scoring with a superb curling free kick that Peter Gulasci pushed onto the post.

TALKING POINT - Does the end of the game give Spurs hope?

Admittedly the absence of Son Heung-Min would have shaken Tottenham going into the game, but they did little to threaten in the first half and seemed to allow Leipzig to do as they wished in the first half - and they looked very impressive doing so.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur heads over the bar during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.Getty Images

Surprisingly, Erik Lamela coming on proved the catalyst to Spurs taking the game on more and they showed they can threaten the German side.

That said, with an away goal lead, and having exerted themselves so much up until this point, it is understandable that Leipzig's ambition decreased at this point and if Tottenham give Leipzig half the chances they did here in the second leg, they will need to repeat their Ajax heroics, at the very least.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Angelino

The Spaniard was at the hub of most of Leipzig's attacks, linking with Timo Werner, and giving Serge Aurier's nightmares which he will do well to get over by the return game in a fortnight's time.

Angelino of RB Leipzig applauds the fans after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris 8, Aurier 5, Sanchez 6, Alderweireld 6, Davies 5; Winks 7, Fernandes 6, Lo Celso 8, Alli 5, Moura 5. Substitutes: Lamela (on for Alli, 64) 8. Ndombele (on for Fernandes, 64) 6.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi 7, Klosterman 7, Ampadu 8, Halstenberg 7, Mukiele 7, Laimer 7, Sabitzer 7, ANGELINO 8*, Nkunku 7, Werner 7, Schick 6. Substitutes: Haidara (on for Mkunku, 74) 6. Poulsen (on for Schick, 77) 6. Forsberg (on for Laimer, 83) 6.

Match Highlights:

2' - Leipzig hit the post and Lloris makes a superb stop. Angelino is played through on the left of the penalty area but his effort is blocked by Lloris's legs onto the post.

9' - Great save from Gulasci. Lo Celso played a beautiful ball to Bergwijn who turned onto his right foot but the Leipzig keeper was equal to it.

37' - Best opportunity of the match for Werner. Angelino squeezes the ball through to him and he pokes the ball straight at Lloris at chest height and it is out for a corner.

57' - PENALTY! Ben Davies brings down Laimer in the box. Davies didn't realise the Leipzig midfielder was coming into the box so quickly and his attempted clearance caught Laimer on the thigh.

58' - GOAL! Werner finishes superbly into the side-netting beyond the Lloris' outstretched right arm.

74' - Lo Celso hits a superb curling free kick that Gulasci gets an outstretched hand onto, to flick the ball onto the post.

89' - Moura heads a great chance over the bar following a ball to the back post from Davies.

KEY STATS:

7 - Timo Werner has scored all seven of his goals away from home in the Champion's League.