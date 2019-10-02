Poch ‘said nothing’ in changing room

After watching his side ship in seven goals, with ex-Arsenal player Serge Gnabry scoring four, Pochettino could not find the words to deliver a post-match speech to his players.

"It’s difficult to talk now. I said nothing [after the game]. We have to stay all together and calm but we cannot talk now. We will talk tomorrow,” he said.

"The feelings aren't so good. We are very disappointed. But the moment now is to be calm and not make a mistake after a result like today. It's important to stay calm. We are not going to fix anything by shouting."

‘North London is RED’

Gnabry taken out…

After his stunning four-goal haul, the only player who got close to Gnabry was team-mate Niklas Sule…

Bayern’s ‘exclamation mark’ win

German newspaper Bild said “it's victories like this one that make you believe that something big can happen again this year”.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said: "That was a great Champions League evening for Bayern. Of course it's great to beat a big European team. It was time for us to put an exclamation mark [on the tournament].”

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic echoed Neuer’s sentiments, adding: "To dream of something is too early. That was an exclamation mark. We are satisfied.”

‘No way back for Tottenham’

“It was embarrassing, humiliating and there seems no way back for Tottenham,” wrote John Cross for the Mirror.

" Can Pochettino still motivate his players? Have they given up on him? Where do they go from here? This cannot be seen as a one-off defeat. It is too big for that. "

‘Not just a freak result’

“There was the realisation that Spurs were there for the taking, and that spread. The big question now is how far it will spread, in all senses,” wrote Miguel Delaney for the Independent.

“It is ultimately why this was not just Pochettino’s worst ever defeat in terms of pure numbers. It was also his worst in terms of the feel of it, the potential meaning, and why it can’t just be completely dismissed as a freak.”

