Tottenham looked in trouble at two goals down in the first half, but ran out 4-2 winners over Olympiacos to seal their place in last 16.

After Jose Mourinho saw his side look superb in the first half against West Ham, they started awfully and were lucky as half time approached to be just two down through a fantastic 25-yard strike from Youseff El Arabi and a close-range strike from Ruben Semedo following terrible defending from a corner.

Just before the whistle ended the half they got the luck they needed, as Merida took an air shot at an attempted clearance and allowed Dele Alli to make the deficit manageable.

The second half Spurs were a different side and Harry Kane got them level when he slotted home Lucas Moura's pull-back, before Serge Aurier put them in front with a superb half-volley following silky footwork from Alli and an inadvertent flick from Son Hueng-Min.

Kane then nodded his second from Christian Eriksen's superb inswinging free kick to become the quickest player to 20 goals in the Champions League.

Talking Point - Jose with the midas touch



It will be over-cooked of course but it must be granted that Jose Mourinho helped change the game and drag it in his side's favour. He took the bold move of subbing Eric Dier off just before the half-hour mark and replacing him with unsettled Christian Eriksen who, in the second half, had a very positive effect on the game. And whatever the content of his team talk at half time, it seemed to have an effect as Spurs were a different side after the break and full value for the goals they scored.

A flag for former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is displayed in the crowd as Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Spurs and Olympiacos FCGetty Images

Player Ratings

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 5; Aurier 7, Alderweireld 5, Davinson Sanchez 6, Rose 5; Dier 5, Winks 7, Lucas 7, Son 6, Alli 8; Kane 8. Subs: Eriksen 7, Sissoko 6, Ndombele 6.

Olympiacos: Jose Sa 6; Elabdellaoui 6, Semedo 6, Meriah 5, Tsimikas 6; Guilherme 6, Mady Camara 6, Bouchalakis 6; Podence 7, Masouras 7, El Arabi 7. Subs: Valbuena 5, Randjelovic 5, Guerrero 6.

Man of the Match

Dele Alli, Tottenham Hotspur: He humbly said he could have been the one taken off instead of Eric Dier after half an hour, but he was superb as his side got back into the game. He got the crucial goal to get them back into the game and his desire, then his silky play ensured his side dominated the second half.