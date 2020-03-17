The vast majority of domestic leagues in the continent have been suspended due to an outbreak of the disease, with several major clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea all affected by it.

The European Championships, which had been due to be held across 12 countries this summer, have already been pushed back a year, and now UEFA has rearranged the final for its flagship club competition, which was initially scheduled for May 30.

The Europa League final, which was scheduled for May 27 in Gdansk, will be played three days before the Champions League final on June 24, according to Spanish publication Marca.

Coronavirus has had a major impact on the football calendar, with next year's Women's European Championship moved from 2021 to 2022 to avoid a clash with the men's tournament.

Meanwhile, the Copa America has been moved until 2021, much like its European counterpart.