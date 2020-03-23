No new dates have yet been set for the rescheduled finals.

In a statement released on Monday evening, UEFA said:

"As a result of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe, UEFA has today formally taken the decision to postpone the following matches, originally scheduled for May 2020:

UEFA Women’s Champions League Final

UEFA Europa League Final

UEFA Champions League Final

No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates.

" The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin, will analyse the options available. The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course. "

With European football on hold in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA have a number of rounds of matches to schedule before even reaching the finals, while domestic leagues will also have to be reassigned space in the sporting calendar.

UEFA have already confirmed that there are likely to be significant changes to qualifying for the 2020/21 European competitions due to the compacted fixture list.

And the European organisation are also considering the option of running matches over summer weekends, or potentially one-venue mini-tournaments. No decision on the new-look conclusion to the tournaments has yet been made.