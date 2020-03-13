The decision follows similar stances across Europe as the coronavirus pandemic engulfs Europe, where Serie A, La Liga, Eredivisie, Ligue 1 and the Primeira Liga have all suspended play for varying amounts of time.

“In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed,” read a statement on UEFA’s website.

This includes the remaining UEFA Champions League round-of-16 second leg matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020; all UEFA Europa League round-of-16 second leg matches scheduled on 19 March 2020; all UEFA Youth League quarter-final matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020.

Further decisions on when these matches will take place are to be communicated in due course.

As a consequence of the postponements, the Champions League and Europa League quarter-final draws scheduled for 20 March have also been postponed.