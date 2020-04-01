All national team games scheduled for June have also been postponed, including play-off matches for Euro 2020, which has been moved to 2021.

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship and UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship, scheduled for May and July respectively, have been cancelled.

The finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Women's Champions League, all of which were scheduled for May, had already been postponed.

The Champions League was midway through the last-16 stage when the competition was suspended. The final was due to take place on May 30.

The Independent have reported that both the Champions League and Europa League finals look set to be played behind closed doors.

While most leagues in Europe hope to finish their domestic seasons once restrictions on movement and social contact are lifted, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said last week the season could be lost if play does not start by the end of June.