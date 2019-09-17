Ross Barkley missed a late VAR assisted penalty as Chelsea's Champions League campaign got off to a disappointing start with a 1-0 home loss to Valencia.

The away side arrived in London in turmoil after the sacking of Marcelinho but they were well organised under new manager Albert Celades and frustrated the hosts.

Valencia looked dangerous on the break and eventually took the lead when a clever free-kick routine caught Chelsea out and Rodrigo turned home on the volley.

Chelsea had the chance to level when the Video Assistant Referee advised the on-pitch referee that Daniel Wass had handled the ball in the box from a Fikayo Tomori header, but substitute Barkley immediately ran towards the spot to pick up the ball, shrugging aside regular penalty taker Jorginho, only to then blaze over the bar and enable Valencia to seal victory.

Chelsea's English midfielder Ross Barkley (L) hits a penalty over the bar during the UEFA Champion's League Group H football match between Chelsea and Valencia at Stamford Bridge in London on September 17, 2019.Getty Images

Chelsea lost Mason Mount through injury early in the game after former Arsenal man Francis Coquelin lunged in at the young forward, and that loss disrupted the hosts' rhythm.

Willian looked the biggest threat in the opening 45 minutes, and came closest to scoring when he forced Jasper Cillessen into a fine save in first-half stoppage time.

Chelsea continued to look a little sluggish after the interval, and they were caught napping when former Bolton striker Rodrigo got on the end of a Dani Parejo free-kick before guiding the ball in to score what proved to be the winner.

Out of nowhere, Chelsea were handed that penalty lifeline after the referee had looked at Wass's handball on the on-pitch monitor, but Barkley, though, leant back and saw his effort fly over to ensure Frank Lampard's Champions League managerial bow ended in defeat.

TALKING POINT

Does Barkley deserve to be reprimanded? Why did Ross Barkley, a man without a Chelsea goal since February, who had not taken a penalty in over three years. feel he had the right to overrule regular Chelsea penalty taker Jorginho? There seemed to be plenty of protestation, but Barkley was having none of it. When you take that stance, youbhave to score. Why create such tension between team-mates? Is it disrespectful to Jorginho? Barkley has many, many questions to answer.

Ross Barkley of Chelsea FC reacts after missing a penalty during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Valencia CF at Stamford Bridge on September 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Dani Parejo. While all others around him were struggling to make any inroads, Parejo was creating chance after chance for team-mates. The well-worked set-pieces, one of which led to the winner, were all expertly executed by Parejo, who remains Valencia's main man.

Dani Parejo of Valencia runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Valencia CF at Stamford Bridge on September 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Kepa 6, Zouma 6, Christensen 6, Tomori 6, Azpilicueta 6, Kovacic 5, Jorginho 6, Alonso 6, Mount 6, Willian 8, Abraham 5… Subs: Barkley 4, Pedro 5, Giroud 6.

Valencia: Cillessen 7, Wass 6, Garay 7, Gabriel 7, Gaya 6, Coquelin 7, Parejo 8, Kondogbia 6, Cheryshev 6, Rodrigo 7, Gameiro 6… Subs: Diakhaby N/A, Lee N/A, Gomez 6.

KEY MOMENTS

12’ - Wild challenge from former Arsenal man Francis Coquelin sees him go into the book early here. Mason Mount comes off worse, and that is the end of his match. Big blow for Chelsea.

57’ - CHANCE! Right off the training ground, Gameiro drops out to the edge of the box to collect the corner to his feet, shoots for goal first time, but lofts it over the top. Nice move, poorly finished off.

63’ - SAVE! Alonso is the man to take the free kick, which he curls low, underneath the wall, but Cillessen is again down to make the save.

74’ - GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!! Chelsea 0-1 Valencia. Rodrigo guides a free-kick into the net to give the visitors the lead. Another move right off the training ground as Dani Parejo clips a free-kick in towards the near post, Rodrigo times his run perfectly, and just gets the faintest of touches to flick the ball into the net past Kepa.

Rodrigo Moreno (Chelsea - Valence)Getty Images

85' - VAR VAR! The ball seems to hit the arm of Wass in the penalty area. Nothing is given on the pitch, but it is being checked now by the Video Assistant Referee. The referee has gone over to have another look and... PENALTY! Handball against Wass.

87' - MISSED!!! Barkley raced over to grab the ball and take the spot kick, ahead of Jorginho, and the England midfielder misses, blazing the ball over the top.

KEY STATS

Rodrigo Moreno has scored only his third Champions League goal in his 25th appearance in the competition and his first in 10 appearances for Valencia.

Francis Coquelin has been booked more times against Chelsea than any other team in his career (4).

Chelsea have started the Champions League with defeat for second time, after 16 participations in the tournament. Basel in 2013 and Valencia in 2019