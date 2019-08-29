Van Dijk helped Liverpool win the Champions League for the sixth time, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final.

He beat out Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo to the award.

Meanwhile Lyon and England star Bronze won the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award.

The right-back beat out competition from her Lyon team-mates Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry.

Last season Lyon hammered Barcelona 4-1 in the Champions League final, winning the title for the fourth time in a row and the sixth overall.

Bronze becomes the first English woman to win a UEFA Player of the Year award.

Messi was named as the UEFA forward of the year in the positional awards.

Van Dijk was also named as the defender of the year whilst new Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong won the midfielder of the year for his performances with Ajax.

Van Dijk’s Liverpool team-mate Alisson Becker was named as the goalkeeper of the year.