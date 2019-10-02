Getty Images
Willian volley gives Chelsea vital win in Lille
Champions League Group H, Stade Pierre-Mauroy - Lille 1 (Osimhen 33') Chelsea 2 (Abraham 22', Willian 77')
A late volley from Willian gave Chelsea a vital 2-1 win away in Lille on Wednesday evening.
The Blues had taken the lead in the first half when a fabulous ball from Fikayo Tomori found Tammy Abraham, who took a touch in the box and slotted home on his 22nd birthday.
However Lille struck back when Chelsea conceded from another set-piece as Victor Osimhen rose highest to head home.
But Chelsea found the winner when substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi clipped the ball to the back post and Willian volleyed home on his 300th appearance.
