After falling 2-0 behind to the Belgian team - the first goal fortuitous after Emmanuel Bonaventure had initially failed to control the ball - Madrid were forced to stage a dramatic second-half comeback at the Bernabeu.

Zidane is frustrated by his side's performance but is proud of the way they responded to the predicament in which they found themselves.

"The result is bad but the reaction was good," he is quoted as saying by AS.

"I can't be happy with the first half. In the end I am not happy that we won one point because we could have won three but I'm happy with the reaction.

"You've seen the goal we conceded, you have to laugh. It's not that we started badly but we were not focused when the opponent could hurt us.

"In the end, I want to keep the last 45 minutes. We can't be happy but you always have to think about the positives."

After losing their first Champions League match at Paris Saint-Germain, Madrid's European campaign appears to be in trouble but Zidane is refusing to look too far ahead.

"We will see. We have a Liga match on Saturday and then we'll see what's next in the Champions League.

"We're in a bit of a poor situation, it hasn't changed the situation much but we're going to continue."