Football

Frank Lampard 'delighted' for Olivier Giroud, 'will warn Chelsea players'

Frank Lampard 'will put a warning for players' after they beat Sevilla 4-0 in Spain to seal top spot in the Champions League Group E with a game to spare. He is also full of praise for Olivier Giroud after the Frenchman scored four goals in the victory to once again remind everyone of his qualities.

