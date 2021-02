Football

Joao Cancelo 'can do everything' for Manchester City, 'the new Philipp Lahm' under Pep Guardiola

In the latest Eurosport vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game, the team look back at Manchester City's victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in their Champions League last 16 clash. The team pay a particular tribute to the talents of Joao Cancelo and how he is thriving under Pep Guardiola in Manchester.

00:07:17, 36 views, an hour ago