Lyon beat out Juventus despite Cristiano Ronaldo brace in Champions League shock

Juventus Stadium, Champions League last 16 - Juventus 2 (Ronaldo 43' pen., 60') Lyon 1 (Depay 12' pen.)

A Cristiano Ronaldo brace was not enough to save Juventus from a Champions League exit at the hands of Lyon, despite winning 2-1 in Turin.

Juventus started the match with speculation that defeat would bring about the sacking of their manager Maurizio Sarri.

Things looked bleak for the former Chelsea boss when Memphis Depay coolly converted a penalty after Houssem Aouar was brought down by Rodrigo Bentancur early in the first half.

That left Juve needing at least three goals, and just before half-time they were given hope when Miralem Pjanic’s freekick struck Memphis’ arm and the ref gave a generous penalty. Cristiano Ronaldo levelled.

In the second half, Juve went ahead on the night with a rocket from Ronaldo’s left foot, meaning they needed a single goal to take the lead on aggregate.

Sarri threw on Paulo Dybala - who lasted just over 10 minutes after a recurrence of his thigh injury - and Aaron Ramsey as they chased the game. It wasn’t enough - Lyon held their nerve and while they progress, this could be Sarri’s goodbye.

Talking point - Can Sarri survive this?

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Juventus against Lyon Image credit: Getty Images

Sarri didn’t really impress at Chelsea, so from an English point of view it was hard to see why he had got the Juve job. It seemed more a case of convenience, which goes against the Italian club’s generally excellent long-term planning. The side now look inert, and fed up, after years of dominance. Something needs to change if they are to avoid being caught in the league next year.

Man of the match - Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Ronaldo looked at some of his teammates, like Gonzalu Higuain for example - and seemed to give off a sense of despair that they were holding him back. This was a far from perfect display from the Portuguese striker, but his selfishness can be explained by the sense that he still has to do everything himself at times. He did his best with two goals, but failed to impose himself on the game as he once might have.

Player ratings

Juventus: Szczesny 6, Bonucci 5, De Ligt 5, Sandro 5, Cuadrado 5, Pjanic 5, Rabiot 5, Bentancur 7, Ronaldo 8, Bernardeschi 6, Higuain 6. Subs: Ramsey 6, Dybala 6, Olivieri 6, Danilo 6.

Lyon: Lopes 7, Denayer 6, Marcelo 6, Marcal 6, Dubois 6, Cornet 6, Guimaraes 6, Caqueret 6, Aouar 7, Ekambi 6, Memphis 7. Subs: Andersen 6, Tete 6, Mendes 6. Reine-Adeleide 7, Dembele 6.

Key events

10’ - PENALTY! Aouar is brought down by Bentancur... Though it looks a generous award, but it isn't rescinded.

12’ - GOAL! Juventus 0-1 Lyon. Depay scores - The Dutch striker strolls up calmly and delivers a Panenka with the 'keeper committed. Lyon are ahead and Real need at least three goals to win.

42’ - Pjanic skids in a low free kick which will be retaken. Depay is booked when the ball struck his arm, almost stuck to his body... and it's a PENALTY for handball.

44’ - GOAL! Juventus 1-1 Lyon. Ronaldo scores - The striker paces up to the ball and with Lopes diving right, Ronaldo strokes it in the other direction.

60’ - GOAL! Juventus 2-1 Lyon. Ronaldo scores - Ronaldo has the ball 25 yards out from goal, he shifts the ball onto his let, and he fires a rising shot into the top corner. One more to go?

70’ - RONALDO MISS - Ronaldo does brilliantly to stand up a cross for Higuain. Stepovers, feints, all sorts. Higuain can't jump up more than a few inches, and heads over.

Key stat

