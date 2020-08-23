'Kings of Europe' - Papers react to Bayern Munich's Champions League triumph

The world reacts to Bayern Munich winning the 2020 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Guardian: Champions League glory for brilliant Bayern

Guardian: Champions League glory for brilliant Bayern Image credit: Eurosport

Champions League Inconsolable Neymar has to be persuaded to pick up losers' medal 2 HOURS AGO

The Guardian show match-winner Kingsley Coman celebrating after scoring the only goal of the match. The Frenchman was at Paris Saint-Germain for 10 years during his youth career and the start of his senior career, before joining Juventus in 2014 on a free transfer when his contract expired.

Telegraph: Kings of Europe

Telegraph: Kings of Europe Image credit: Eurosport

The Telegraph label Bayern Munich "Kings of Europe" after their sixth European Cup victory. Coman is dubbed a "Champions League hero" after his header sealed the victory for the Germans.

Mirror: Coman the Destroyer

Mirror: Coman the Destroyer Image credit: Eurosport

I Sport: Coman the Destroyer

I Sport: Coman the Destroyer Image credit: Eurosport

The Mirror and the I Sport both hark back to 1984 movie 'Conan the Destroyer', which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the title character. Both papers use the headline "Coman the Destroyer" and praise the 24-year-old, who failed to start the quarter-final or semi-final but was brought into the starting eleven for the final by Bayern boss Hansi Flick.

The Sun: Coman's header wins it for the Germans

The Sun: Coman's header wins it for the Germans Image credit: Eurosport

The Sun laud Bayern Munich for their sixth Champions League win but focus on the "frustrating night" for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The pair failed to show their clinical side in front of goal and German stopper Manuel Neuer came out of the game looking back to his best.

Champions League The stats behind Bayern Munich’s sixth European crown and second treble 2 HOURS AGO