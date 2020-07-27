Kylian Mbappe ruled out of PSG's Champions League quarter-final with ankle injury

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain reacts after his injury during the French Cup Final match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Saint Etienne (ASSE) at Stade de France on July 24, 2020

Kylian Mbappe will miss at least Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League quarter-final next month after being ruled out for three weeks with an ankle injury.

The PSG forward suffered a sprained ankle with external ligament injury in the Coupe de France final, and the three-week estimate means he will sit out of their quarter-final against Atalanta on August 12.

With the semi-finals scheduled to take place on August 18, Mbappe faces a race to be fit in time should PSG advance to the last four.

The Champions League final will be held just five days later on August 23 in Lisbon.

The full medical update from PSG read:

As announced after the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Étienne, Kylian Mbappé took exams on Monday in order to know the evolution of his right ankle injury. The imaging workup performed today confirms a sprained ankle with external ligament injury. Following this trauma, the recovery time is estimated at around 3 weeks.

The 21-year-old was injured in the 26th minute of PSG's 1-0 cup win following a late challenge from Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin, who received a red card, and Mbappe would later leave Stade de France on crutches.

At the time, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said that the injury was ‘not good news’.

“Everybody saw [the tackle]. I don't know what to say, it's the third game in a row against Saint-Etienne and it's the third red card, the third time in the first 30 minutes," he said.

"Is it because they're tired or something? Ok, if we play a final, if we play a match like that, I'm very surprised and it's not good news for us, not at all. I'm very happy of course that we won but now we have to stay calm and wait for the news (on his injury)."

