LIVE

Atlético Madrid - Lokomotiv Moscow

Champions League - 11 December 2019

Champions League – Follow the Football match between Atlético Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 11 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Diego Simeone or Yuri Semin? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Atlético Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Atlético Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

