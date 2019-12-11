LIVE

Dinamo Zagreb - Manchester City

Champions League - 11 December 2019

Champions League – Follow the Football match between Dinamo Zagreb and Manchester City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:55 on 11 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Nenad Bjelica or Josep Guardiola? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Dinamo Zagreb and Manchester City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Dinamo Zagreb vs Manchester City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

