LIVE

Dinamo Zagreb - Rosenborg BK

Champions League - 21 August 2019

Champions League – Follow the Football match between Dinamo Zagreb and Rosenborg BK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 21 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Nenad Bjelica or Eirik Horneland? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Dinamo Zagreb and Rosenborg BK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Dinamo Zagreb vs Rosenborg BK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

