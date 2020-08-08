LIVE

FC Bayern Munich - Chelsea

Champions League - 8 August 2020

Champions League – Follow the Football match between FC Bayern Munich and Chelsea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 8 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Hans-Dieter Flick or Frank Lampard? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Bayern Munich and Chelsea? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Bayern Munich vs Chelsea. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

