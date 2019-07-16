LIVE

KF Shkëndija - Nõmme Kalju

Champions League - 16 July 2019

Champions League – Follow the Football match between KF Shkëndija and Nõmme Kalju live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 16 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Qatip Osmani or Roman Kozhukhovskyi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between KF Shkëndija and Nõmme Kalju? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for KF Shkëndija vs Nõmme Kalju. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

