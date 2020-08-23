LIVE

Paris Saint-Germain - FC Bayern Munich

Champions League - 23 August 2020

Champions League – Follow the Football match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Munich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 23 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Thomas Tuchel or Hans-Dieter Flick? Find out by following our live matchcast.



