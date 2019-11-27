LIVE

Valencia CF - Chelsea

Champions League - 27 November 2019

Champions League – Follow the Football match between Valencia CF and Chelsea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:55 on 27 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Albert Celades or Frank Lampard? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Valencia CF and Chelsea? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Valencia CF vs Chelsea. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

