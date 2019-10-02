Liverpool sacrificed a three-goal lead but still ended up getting their Champions League defence back on track with an entertaining 4-3 win over RB Salzburg.

Sadio Mane combined with Roberto Firmino to give the Reds the lead inside 10 minutes, a lead that was doubled by Andrew Robertson 15 minutes later.

The lead was three before half-time when Cican Stankovic allowed a Mohamed Salah shot to squirm under his body, at which point it should have been game over.

But Liverpool were uncharacteristically open with Joe Gomez back at centre-half, deputising for Joel Matip and the clean sheet did not even last until half-time with Hee-Chan Hwang battering a shot home from a tight angle.

It got no better for Liverpool after the break as first Takumi Minamino and then substitute Erling Braut Haaland took advantage of the space afforded by the Reds defence to draw them level with still half an hour to go.

Jurgen Klopp brought on Divock Origi and went to a 4-2-3-1 system that seemed to solidify things marginally and allowed Salah to grab a coolly-finished second that proved to be an important winner.

More to follow.