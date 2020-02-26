Lyon had their best Champion's League result for a decade stunning Juventus 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter.

Lucas Tousart scored the only goal just after the half-hour mark, following fine work from Houssem Aouar getting to the by-line and then driving the ball towards the onrushing midfielder eight yards from goal and he found the net.

Indeed, Lyon could have won by more. The next closest to a goal was when Karl Toko Ekambi met a corner at the front post with a backflick header that came back off the bar.

Juventus' best chance fell to Paulo Dybala who shinned Alex Sandro's low cross wide from eight yards out.

The French side were full value for their victory with Cristiano Ronaldo, kept to chances from range, failing to hit the target after coming into the game with 15 goals in his last 10 Serie A games.

It was a strangely listless performance from Maurizio Sarri's side and though still heavy favourites to go through, they will feel the pressure in the second leg as they look to avoid falling way short of a first Champion's League trophy since 1996 they earmarked when signing Ronaldo.

Talking point - Midfield to cost Juventus elusive trophy

Juventus will still likely go through with victory in the second leg and with Ronaldo and Dybala will be hard for any team to stop. No-name midfields seem all the rage this year with Liverpool's workmanlike triumvirate helping their team runaway with the Premier League and Barcelona's providing enough ball for Lionel Messi to score or create goals, but watching this game it was clear why the Old Lady is so keen to get Paul Pogba back to the club. Back in 1996 they had to Antonio Conte and Didier Deschamps to stop the opposition dominating and Paulo Sousa to control the tempo. The current three do not look good enough to do the same. They will come up against an opposition which will limit chances for Ronaldo and Dybala to score goals from nothing at some stage and fall short once more.

Man of the match - Bruno Guimares

It could have been any of the Lyon midfield really who dominated the game for their side. The goalscorer Tousart was always involved while Dubois and Maxwel Cornet on the flanks were always dangerous, but it was the guile from Guimares who stood out the most controlling the game putting his team-mates in positions to hurt the Italian champions.

Player ratings:

Lyon: Lopes 6. Denayer 7, Marcelo 7, Marcal 6, Dubois 7, Tousart 8, Guimares 8, Cornet 8, Ekambi 7, Dembele 6, Aouar 7.

Subs: Anderson 6, Tete 6, Terrier 6.

Juventus: Szczesny 6, Danilo 6, De Ligt 6, Bonucci 6, Sandro 7, Bentacur 6, Pjanic 6, Rabiot 6, Cuadrado 5, Dybala 7, Ronaldo 7.

Subs: Ramsey 6. Bernardeschi 6. Higuain 5.

Match highlights:

22' - Off the bar! Great headed flick at the front post by Ekambi but it comes back off the Juventus woodwork. So close!

30' - GOAL! Lyon in front! Aouar gets to the byline and keeps his cool, sliding a ball for Tousart to strike home. Crucially De Ligt was off the field after Dembele inadvertently caused a cut on his head.

36' - First Ronaldo shot. So typically coming in from the left he looks for the far post but can't get any curl on the shot and it goes wide.

38' - Juve are on the rack and Lyon appeal for a penalty. They are checking it on VAR now.

39' - No penalty! Quick check and the verdict is negative. It hit Cuadro on the chest then his inner arm which he was moving away from the ball. I think a fair decision.

41' - Ekambe takes advantage of a lapse from Bonucci, failing to read a pass from Pjanic, and the striker drives outside the Juve skipper before shooting a yard over the bar.

70' - Great chance for Dybala. Concerted period of possession from Juventus and Alex Sandro's low cross is met by the Argentine striker eight yards out but he shins his effort wide of the target.

86' - Fine play from Dybala dribbling to the by-line and cutting back for Higuain, but he fires his effort wide.

Key stats

2 - The number of times Juventus have been kept goalless this season.