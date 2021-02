Football

'Majestic' Bayern Munich 'favourites' for another Champions League title after win over Lazio

In the latest Eurosport vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game, the team look back at Bayern Munich's emphatic victory over Lazio in their Champions League last 16 clash. Bayern were utterly brilliant, and the team believe they will go all the way and win yet another European title the way they are playing.

00:06:24, 8 views, 2 hours ago