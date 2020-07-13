Manchester City clear to play in Europe after two-year ban is overturned by CAS

Manchester City will not be banned from European competition after a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Premier League side were hit with a two-year European ban, and fined 30m euros, in February for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, after a three-day appeal the punishment has been overturned.

